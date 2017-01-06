Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) opened at 23.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $24.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 377.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,755,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,479,000 after buying an additional 13,244,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,142,000 after buying an additional 8,956,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 176.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after buying an additional 2,289,859 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,829,000 after buying an additional 2,274,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $43,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

