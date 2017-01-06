International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 365 ($4.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC set a GBX 430 ($5.28) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 470 ($5.78) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.12 ($6.79).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 468.80 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12-month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12-month high of GBX 615.70. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 10.28 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.60.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA (IAG) is a holding company. The Company is an airline company, which holds the interests of airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. IAG combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland.

