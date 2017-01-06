International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stake Cut by Rand Wealth LLC

Rand Wealth LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. 2,945,536 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.70. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.90 and a 52-week high of $169.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Vetr upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.81.

In related news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $50,176.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total transaction of $342,261.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,638.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

