InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,074 ($37.78) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,850 ($35.03) to GBX 3,000 ($36.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.41) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from GBX 2,660 ($32.69) to GBX 3,100 ($38.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,996.27 ($36.82).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) opened at 3697.00 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,162.48 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,801.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,421.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,187.09. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.43 billion.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group PLC news, insider Richard Solomons sold 37,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($38.80), for a total value of £1,178,823.80 ($1,448,720.41).

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company operates hotels in three ways: as a franchisor, as a manager, and on an owned and leased basis. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. The Company operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

