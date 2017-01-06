Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Insider Rachel Mcminn Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Rachel Mcminn sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $84,798.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rachel Mcminn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Rachel Mcminn sold 129 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $15,972.78.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,163 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The company’s market cap is $2.63 billion.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $0.23. The business earned $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1051.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($15.64) earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,993,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,446,000 after buying an additional 326,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 137.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 41,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 52,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.
