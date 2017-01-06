Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Insider Rachel Mcminn Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Rachel Mcminn sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $84,798.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rachel Mcminn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Rachel Mcminn sold 129 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $15,972.78.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,163 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The company’s market cap is $2.63 billion.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $0.23. The business earned $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1051.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($15.64) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-insider-rachel-mcminn-sells-816-shares-of-stock/1142212.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,993,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,446,000 after buying an additional 326,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 137.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 41,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 52,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.