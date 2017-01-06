Intel Corporation (INTC) CEO Brian M. Krzanich Sells 79,051 Shares of Stock

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,874.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel Corporation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intel Corporation from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel Corporation from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel Corporation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intel Corporation by 92.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 90,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation by 14.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

