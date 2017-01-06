Instinet Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.97 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Instinet Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/instinet-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-starbucks-corporation-sbux/1141954.html.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 58,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 49,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.