Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Sells 1,392 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.60% on Friday, hitting $37.13. 5,110,239 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.44 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.25 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 85.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 801.4% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,831,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after buying an additional 212,828 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,694,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 140,264 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

