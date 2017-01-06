Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 44,089 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

