Insider Selling: Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Major Shareholder Sells $14,004.00 in Stock

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $14,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 11,401 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $177,855.60.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 8,986 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $138,653.98.

On Thursday, December 15th, Sherry Houtkin sold 3,831 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $60,989.52.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,167 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $18,601.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Sherry Houtkin sold 16,339 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $253,091.11.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Sherry Houtkin sold 18,727 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $291,204.85.

On Friday, December 2nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 25,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $70,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Sherry Houtkin sold 814 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $11,575.08.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sherry Houtkin sold 3,101 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $45,925.81.

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) opened at 15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Gencor Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.60.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Major Shareholder Sells $14,004.00 in Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/insider-selling-gencor-industries-inc-genc-major-shareholder-sells-14004-00-in-stock/1142003.html.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.