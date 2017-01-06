Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) SVP Sells 2,973 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Jan Becker sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $229,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jan Becker sold 10,454 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $754,256.10.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jan Becker sold 17,363 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,241,107.24.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 3.08% on Friday, reaching $79.30. 1,587,682 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.65 billion. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,177.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,761 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

