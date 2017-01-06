Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Innospec worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innospec by 2,913.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Innospec by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) traded down 0.94% on Friday, hitting $68.45. 55,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/innospec-inc-iosp-position-decreased-by-bank-of-montreal-can/1142878.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Innospec from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 17,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,041,213.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,823,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $1,366,089.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,324.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care and fragrance ingredients and other specialty chemicals. The Company operates in three segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Octane Additives. The Company’s products are sold to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, personal care and fragrance companies, and other chemical and industrial companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.