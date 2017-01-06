Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Octel Corp. is a major manufacturer and distributor of fuel additives and other specialty chemicals. Their products are sold globally, primarily to oil refineries. Principal product lines are lead alkyl antiknock compound, other petroleum additives and performance chemicals. “

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Innospec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) opened at 69.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm earned $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/innospec-inc-iosp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1141671.html.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $1,366,089.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,324.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $74,433.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 37.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 127,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care and fragrance ingredients and other specialty chemicals. The Company operates in three segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Octane Additives. The Company’s products are sold to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, personal care and fragrance companies, and other chemical and industrial companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.