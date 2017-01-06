Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Ingevity Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) opened at 54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $55.76.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at about $3,238,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

