INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 342,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. INC Research Holdings has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $57.11.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company earned $259.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that INC Research Holdings will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $774,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,711.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Perkins Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $71,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,467,000 after buying an additional 1,087,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 4,455.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,438,000 after buying an additional 974,929 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $42,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,690,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after buying an additional 659,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INC Research Holdings

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

