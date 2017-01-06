Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immersion Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) opened at 10.93 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $315.16 million. Immersion Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Immersion Corporation had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Immersion Corporation’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Corporation will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/immersion-corporation-immr-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1142059.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation by 20.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation by 166.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.