IDEX Corporation (IEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) opened at 90.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. IDEX Corporation had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business earned $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX Corporation news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,250 shares of IDEX Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $302,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 6,000 shares of IDEX Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $556,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter worth $230,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in IDEX Corporation by 34.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Corporation by 33.4% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on shares of IDEX Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX Corporation from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of IDEX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

