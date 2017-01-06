IDEX Corporation (IEX) Receives “Hold” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of IDEX Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX Corporation from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.88.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. 39,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company earned $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.29 million. IDEX Corporation had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 19.15%. IDEX Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. IDEX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total value of $556,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $302,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 32.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $7,247,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $4,178,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX Corporation

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

