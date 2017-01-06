Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ideal Power, Inc. is engaged in development of a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture(TM). The company also provides photovoltaic inverters and battery converters for grid storage and electrified vehicle fast-charging infrastructure. In addition, it offers hybrid power conversion systems and power switches. Ideal Power, Inc. is based in Spicewood, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPWR. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) opened at 3.42 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.68 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 85.08% and a negative net margin of 504.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ideal Power will post ($1.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Ideal Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Ideal Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Ideal Power by 1,584.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Ideal Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 586,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) provides solutions for markets, such as battery energy storage systems, integrated renewable energy and storage, and microgrid applications. Ideal Power has developed an electronic power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA). Ideal Power’s PPSA is a transformerless power conversion system that provides the necessary electrical isolation required to connect electrical devices together on the grid.

