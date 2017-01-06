Iberdrola SA (IBE) Given a €7.25 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €7.25 ($7.55) price target on Iberdrola SA (MCE:IBE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola SA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale set a €6.80 ($7.08) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.50 ($6.77) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €6.91 ($7.20).

Iberdrola SA Company Profile

IBERDROLA, SA is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company’s segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. Its Network business includes a range of energy transmission and distribution activities, and other regulated activity originated in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

