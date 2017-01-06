HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.00 price target on HudBay Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) traded down 1.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,870 shares. HudBay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm earned $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.89 million. HudBay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HudBay Minerals will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the third quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 389.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 285.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 47,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $389,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

