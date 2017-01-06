Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 9th Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 364.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.29. 1,140,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $131.25 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

