HNI Corporation (HNI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNI. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of HNI Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HNI Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HNI Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) traded down 2.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,384 shares. HNI Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. HNI Corporation had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 24.76%. HNI Corporation’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that HNI Corporation will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HNI Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HNI Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HNI Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company manufactures and markets gas and wood burning fireplaces. It operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products. Its office furniture segment manufactures and markets a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

