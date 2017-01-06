HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings furnishes information-based revenue recovery and business office outsourcing services to healthcare providers and payors. “

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at 18.40 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.97.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business earned $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 163,145.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,246,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,320,000 after buying an additional 5,243,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 122.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,348,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,909,000 after buying an additional 4,050,300 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp during the second quarter valued at about $16,793,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp during the second quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 388.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 670,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 533,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

