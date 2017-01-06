HL Financial Services LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seminole Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 854,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 205,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 95,590 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $15,483,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 292,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $70.27. 6,764,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Comcast Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,306,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,237,108.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,308,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

