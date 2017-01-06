Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stake Decreased by Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 14.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 17.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 363,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 40,991 shares during the period.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 3,358,993 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. MKM Partners raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. set a $27.00 price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,965,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,366.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

