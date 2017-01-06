Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company during the second quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) traded down 1.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,411 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 27,564 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $676,971.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 3,191 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $75,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

