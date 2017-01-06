Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Stake Decreased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC reduced its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the period. Hershey Company (The) makes up about 1.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 5.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded up 1.02% on Friday, reaching $104.51. 916,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hershey Company will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna set a $106.00 target price on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michele Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $207,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

