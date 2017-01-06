Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Downgraded by Cann

Cann cut shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 32.45 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business earned $577.50 million during the quarter. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Herman Miller will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 77.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 10.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

