Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.9% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. CT Mason increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,134,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37,981.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded up 2.88% on Friday, hitting $81.07. 1,638,854 shares of the stock traded hands. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $85.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The stock’s market cap is $8.77 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $332 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by Bokf Na” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-shares-bought-by-bokf-na/1142801.html.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nomura set a $71.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $333,987.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,068.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,611,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,562,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.