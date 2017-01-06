Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Raised by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH owned 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded up 2.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,854 shares. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The stock’s market cap is $8.77 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $332 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Raised by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-position-raised-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh/1142741.html.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $607,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 44,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $3,415,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,259,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.