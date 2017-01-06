Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $24,944,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 91.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corporation accounts for 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 45,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.43% on Friday, hitting $88.17. 3,757,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $95.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 140.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

