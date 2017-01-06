HCP (HCP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HCP (NYSE: HCP) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2017 – HCP is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of HCP underperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past one year. Further, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for the year 2016 declined 3.5% to $2.73 over the past 60 days. Notably, hike in interest rate is a challenge for HCP as the company has substantial exposure to long-term leased assets. Further, its huge dependence on few geographic markets and cut-throat competition remain as concerns. Also, dilutive impact on earnings from sale of assets is unavoidable. However, HCP stands to gain from its diverse portfolio, rising healthcare spending and an aging population. Also, early in November, the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Further, HCP closed the earlier announced spin-off of its HCR ManorCare portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living assets, as well as certain other assets, into Quality Care Properties, Inc..”

1/3/2017 – HCP was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/2/2017 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.75 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – HCP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

12/20/2016 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.75 price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – HCP was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.75 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – HCP was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

12/12/2016 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.53 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.53 price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – HCP was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.83 price target on the stock.

11/21/2016 – HCP was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

11/15/2016 – HCP was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.83 price target on the stock.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) opened at 30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.44 billion. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.