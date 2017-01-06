Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hartford is well poised for long-term growth, given its strong foothold in the property and casualty market, actions taken to improve risk profile and efficient capital deployments. The company also has an intelligent capital management strategy, which features share buybacks and dividend hikes. Despite posting a beter then expected earnings the shares of the company has gained lesser then the gain for the Zacks Categorized Multi Line Insurance industry. Its significant exposure to catastrophes and challenging regulatory environment raises concern. Also, weak Talcott Resolution segment is a threat. High loss ratio in the Personal lines segment is a drag on profitability. Moreover, low interest rates will keep investment income under pressure.”

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. RBC Capital Markets lowered Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to an average rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co lowered Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.58.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) opened at 48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.23. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.65%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $259,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $565,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 31.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 100,476 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 287,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,702,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution. Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, marine and livestock coverages to businesses, throughout the United States.

