Hannover Rueck SE (HVRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rueck SE (NASDAQ:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HVRRY. HSBC raised Hannover Rueck SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rueck SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Hannover Rueck SE in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hannover Rueck SE (NASDAQ:HVRRY) opened at 54.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. Hannover Rueck SE has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

Hannover Rueck SE Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market, as well as direct business and facultative reinsurance.

