Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc. Analysts

Citigroup Inc. set a $14.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) traded up 6.74% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 2,981,936 shares of the stock traded hands. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s market cap is $1.72 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 405.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 113.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of enzymes segment. This segment also includes research and development, and bulk rHuPH20 manufacturing activities conducted under its collaborative agreements with third parties, and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

