Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HK. Wunderlich lifted their target price on Halcon Resources Corporation from $1.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Halcon Resources Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) opened at 9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Halcon Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company’s market capitalization is $882.39 million.

In other Halcon Resources Corporation news, EVP Jon C. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 576.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 338,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 20,288.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,936,959 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halcon Resources Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 169.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 235,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 147,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Corporation Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

