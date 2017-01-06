H Raymond Bingham Sells 5,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) opened at 25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 3.03. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 270.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 83,204.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 145,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 132,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of TriNet Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

TriNet Group, Inc (TriNet) is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s human resource solutions include offerings, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; federal, state and local labor, employment and benefit law compliance; risk mitigation, including employment practices claims management; expense and time management, and human capital consulting.

