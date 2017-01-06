GrubHub Inc (GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker Sells 7,084 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $261,045.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Margo Drucker sold 1,054 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $38,597.48.

On Friday, October 14th, Margo Drucker sold 1,054 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $43,825.32.

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business earned $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

