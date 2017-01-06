Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 1,000 Shares of MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Scott Floerke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of MPLX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Gregory Scott Floerke sold 1,000 shares of MPLX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 35.87 on Friday. MPLX LP has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.50 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business earned $703 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.87 million. MPLX had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MPLX LP will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MPLX in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of MPLX in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of MPLX from a “mkt perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MPLX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MPLX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MPLX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MPLX during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MPLX by 1,675.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,588,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 6,217,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX Company Profile

MPLX LP is a United States-based diversified master limited partnership (MLP) company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

