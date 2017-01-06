Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Silver Ltd (NYSEMKT:GPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) opened at 1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Great Panther Silver has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm’s market cap is $297.92 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/great-panther-silver-ltd-gpl-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1141628.html.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited (Great Panther) is a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company holds interests in the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). The Company’s segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The Topia operations produce silver, gold, lead and zinc.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Silver (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Silver Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Silver Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.