Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 26.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,996 shares. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $251,740.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,577.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

