Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has $134.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America, in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America, from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America, in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Reinsurance Group of America, from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.22.
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) opened at 125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. Reinsurance Group of America, has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $129.28.
Reinsurance Group of America, (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America, had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, will post $9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $614,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,650.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 50.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, during the second quarter worth $161,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 325.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America,
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance. The Company has geographic-based or function-based segments, including U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
