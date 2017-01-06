Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.
Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 8.20 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group Holdings has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion.
Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm earned $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.12 million. Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 18.29%. Endurance International Group Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.
In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, insider Ronald Lasalvia sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $25,736.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine J. Andreasen sold 15,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $134,977.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,565 shares in the company, valued at $995,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 221,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 475,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company serves approximately 4.7 million subscribers across the globe with an integrated suite of over 150 products and services.
