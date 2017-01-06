Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $190,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 10,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 241.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $245.57.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs-stake-boosted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc/1142053.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Vetr lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $176.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd C. Blankfein sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $512,069.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,391,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.