BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 515 ($6.33) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation raised BP plc to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 510 ($6.27) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.57) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised BP plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 480 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.39) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 481.38 ($5.92).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 515.30 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 97.46 billion. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 249.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 520.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give BP plc (BP) a GBX 515 Price Target” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-analysts-give-bp-plc-bp-a-gbx-515-price-target/1141712.html.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £311.44 ($382.75).

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.