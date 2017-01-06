GMS Inc. (GMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) opened at 28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. GMS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GMS by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

