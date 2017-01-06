GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) traded down 0.692% on Friday, reaching $39.455. 857,140 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.033 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s payout ratio is 1,533.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $931,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 36.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

