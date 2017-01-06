Gary B. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 114,318 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $2,820,225.06.

On Thursday, December 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $191,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $173,440.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $175,520.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $154,560.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $162,800.00.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) opened at 24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.74. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ciena Corporation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company earned $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/gary-b-smith-sells-8000-shares-of-ciena-corporation-cien-stock/1141836.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 73.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,164,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 48.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,960,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,867 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 78.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,039 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $23,047,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $18,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded Ciena Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Ciena Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena Corporation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

About Ciena Corporation

Ciena Corporation is a network specialist that focuses on providing communications networking solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Converged Packet Optical, Packet Networking, Optical Transport, and Software and Services. Its Converged Packet Optical portfolio includes networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network (OTN) switching and packet switching.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.