Gartner, Inc. (IT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank Of Canada

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $113.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) opened at 90.56 on Friday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gartner had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 306.16%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Gartner news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $246,974.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,828.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $40,513,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 10.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 303,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Gartner by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,943,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,161,000 after buying an additional 294,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2,385.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after buying an additional 293,650 shares during the period. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $28,429,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner
